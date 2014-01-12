Kaepernick lifts 49ers over Panthers 23-10 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kaepernick lifts 49ers over Panthers 23-10

San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis (52) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis (52) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Colin Kaepernick threw one touchdown pass and ran for another score as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers 23-10 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game for the third straight season.

Kaepernick completed 15 of 28 passes for 196 yards, avenging his worst statistical performance of the season two months ago against the Panthers.

Anquan Boldin had eight catches for 136 yards and Frank Gore ran for 84 yards on 17 carries for the 49ers (14-4), who'll travel to Seattle next Sunday looking for a return trip to the Super Bowl. San Francisco split two games with the Seahawks this season.

The 49ers held Cam Newton in check, intercepting him twice and sacking him four times while stopping the Panthers (12-5) twice on a 1-yard line.

