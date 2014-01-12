Motorcyclist killed in collision in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Monday of a man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in his East County hometown.

Christopher Reyes, 32, was riding to the west on Washington Street in El Cajon when an eastbound motorist made a left turn directly in his path at Van Houten Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Chrysler PT Cruiser, hurling the rider onto the roadway, traffic Lt. Randy Soulard said. Reyes died at the scene.

There were no other injuries, the lieutenant said.