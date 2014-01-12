No. 13 San Diego State beats Air Force 79-72

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — JJ O'Brien had 18 points and 11 rebounds as No. 13 San Diego State extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 79-72 victory over Air Force on Sunday.

It is the second-longest winning streak in school history for the Aztecs (14-1, 3-0 Mountain West) and it continues their second-best start ever behind 20-0 in 2010-11.

The Falcons (8-7, 2-2) did not go down easily against the taller, deeper and more physical Aztecs. Air Force led for much of the first half before trailing 31-27 at the break.

San Diego State's rebounding advantage and 3-point shooting proved the difference. The Aztecs held a 39-30 rebounding edge including 17-6 on the offensive end. The Aztecs were 7 of 14 from beyond the arc while the Falcons were 7 of 20.

