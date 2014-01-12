Woman using ATM robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gun-wielding man robbed a woman of a small amount of cash at an ATM at a Union Bank branch in Rancho Bernardo Sunday.

The victim first called her husband shortly before 2 p.m. after the robbery on Bernardo Center Drive near Bernardo Plaza Court, and he in turn called police, San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher said.

The robber was described as white, in his 20s, tall and thin. He was armed with a black handgun and was wearing glasses and an "animal-type hat."

The caller told police the suspect got away in a silver older model car with a dent on the back, which was driven by another man, Lasher said.