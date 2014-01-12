Chargers LB Manti Te'o out with a concussion

DENVER (AP) — San Diego linebacker Manti Te'o suffered a concussion late in the first half and won't return to Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Punter Mike Scifres was also shaken up late in the first half. He has a back injury and his return is questionable.

Te'o was hurt trying to tackle running back Knowshon Moreno near the goal line. The rookie linebacker was helped to the sideline and then headed into the locker room for evaluation.

Scifres was banged up trying to make a tackle on Eric Decker's long punt return. Scifres stayed down for several minutes before being helped to the bench.

___

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.