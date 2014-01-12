T-Shirt company cashes in on Charger fever

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Even with Sunday's disappointing loss -- the Chargers' drive to the playoffs has kicked some small businesses into high gear.

And none more than at Greathouse Screen Printing in Kearny Mesa.

The small business has been turning out and selling out "Rivers Rising: Believe" T-shirts at a record pace.

Sunday, the printing equipment was open early as the business hustled to print as many T-shirts as possible before kickoff.

"It's different this year. People are excited. They're Charger fans and it's been a dry spell since we've been to the playoffs and they're all over it," Nick Parks said.

Greathouse says in the past week he's sold thousands and thousands of T-shirts and this morning had only 17 left.