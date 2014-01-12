Woman who fell to death at Sunset Cliffs ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities released the name Monday of a 25-year-old Northern California woman who fell to her death at Sunset Cliffs during a family visit.

Anna Bachman of Santa Rosa was with her sister, posing for a photograph, when she slipped off a roughly 50-foot sea bluff near Ladera Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Bachman, a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, died at the scene of the accident, despite life-saving efforts by witnesses and paramedics.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and again we have crisis here and trained professionals. But trying to get over something like this will take a lifetime," SDPD Lt. Paul Phillips said.

Police say there were several witnesses near the cliffs who tried to rescue the woman from the cliff.

"There were two nurses here who hustled down the cliff that began CPR and first-aid as well as a couple of surfers. They did their best it just wasn't meant to be," said Phillips.

Families who live near the cliffs say there are frequent rescues, but not recoveries.

"Ice plant or just real fragile sandstone ledge that could give away at anytime," said Jeff Anstette. "I feel so bad for the parents and for the sister that lost her sister. It's just heartbreaking."

Police are still investigating where the victim was standing on the cliff. The medical examiner will also determine the exact cause of death.