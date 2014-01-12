Suspicious object spotted in car in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A stretch of Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach is back open after a suspicious object was spotted in a car and the area was locked down for hours.

Police pulled over the car with four men inside in the 1300 block of Garnet Avenue near Fanuel Street.

The bomb squad was called in after authorities reported a suspicious package in the back seat.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated. Bomb technicians used a robot to check the object that turned out to be pressure cooker filled with vegetables.