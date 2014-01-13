Fans welcome Chargers back with cheers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Fans welcome Chargers back with cheers

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - And while the season is now over the Chargers and their fans -- the team was met by a hero's welcome as they returned to San Diego.

Fans waited anxiously at Chargers Park for the team to arrive Sunday night.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has more on the big welcome home.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.