Police break up brawl between Broncos, Chargers fans in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A peaceful Chargers gathering in National City turned violent following the game against the Denver Broncos.

Minutes after the Bolts lost in Denver Sunday, some South Bay fans let their emotions get the better of them.

A video posted on YouTube shows a man in an orange Broncos jersey getting into fight with at least three Chargers fans. According to witnesses, the 29-year-old man was "trash talking" just before the fight started.



National City police quickly moved in to break up the brawl and took four people into custody. The Broncos fan was charged with inciting a riot, a misdemeanor. Three Chargers fans were also taken into custody for public intoxication, and may face an additional battery charge. They were released from jail after sobering up.



"Ultimately we hope that everybody is peaceful during these events. We don't want them to incite something like this," Sgt. Alex Hernandez said.