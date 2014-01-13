Trial ordered for man accused in La Jolla double shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A biotech executive accused of wounding his estranged wife's brother and a former business partner in separate shootings in La Jolla last year must stand trial on attempted murder and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.

Hans Petersen, 49, faces up to 96 years to life in prison if convicted of the Sept. 18 shootings, said Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund.

Petersen's girlfriend, Jeanne Henry, testified during today's preliminary hearing that the defendant seemed "agitated" and "focused" as he worked on his computer about 12:30 a.m. the morning of the attacks.

Henry said she tried repeatedly to get Petersen to come to bed, but he said he had to finish an email.

"It was frustrating to me," the woman said.

Henry told defense attorney Marc Carlos that Petersen had been drinking and seemed very angry. She said the defendant never mentioned his estranged wife or former business partner.

Henry said Petersen finally came to bed about 1:30 a.m., but she woke up to find him gone.

At Petersen's arraignment last year, Maund said the defendant had two intended "targets."

About 3 that morning, Petersen fired his gun into the master bedroom of 53-year-old Steven Dowdy, a UC San Diego researcher and former business associate, Maund alleged.

Dowdy and his wife were sleeping when Petersen allegedly started firing.

"But for a dresser-table, the husband would have died," Maund said, adding that four shots hit the dresser. "When the husband got out of bed, he was shot (in the lower back)."

"The bullet went about an inch to the right of my spine and out the front of me," Dowdy said.

Dowdy testified he was able to keep Petersen from entering his home by throwing things at him and blocking the door.



About four hours later, Petersen allegedly broke into a home on Cottontail Lane and fired randomly until he found his second "intended target," the 43-year-old brother of Petersen's estranged wife, according to Maund.

Ronald Fletcher was shot but was able to disarm the defendant, Maund said.

Surveillance video taken inside Fletcher's La Jolla home shows Fletcher trying to fight off Petersen moments after he allegedly shot the real estate agent.



"I grabbed the top gun with my left hand and I grabbed and tried to twist it back. A bullet hit me in the side and went through my right butt cheek," Fletcher said

An emergency room physician, Dr. Mike Nielsen, testified that he was driving home from work last Sept. 18 about 5 a.m. in the same La Jolla neighborhood when he noticed a person walking very quickly and "suspiciously" among some trees and bushes.

Nielsen said he turned his car's headlights toward the area and saw the person behind a tree.

As Nielsen rolled down the window to say something, the person -- identified as Petersen -- stepped out from behind the tree and pointed a gun at him, the witness said.

"I saw what looked like a gun to me in his right hand," Nielsen testified.

The physician said he hit the gas pedal, ducked and drove home. Nielsen said he tended to his crying year-old child and eventually called 911.

Police said the relationship between Petersen and Dowdy began to sour when Petersen lost his job and blamed Dowdy, and the suspect allegedly targeted Fletcher because of the role he played in his sister's separation from Petersen.

According to Petersen's online resume, he is CEO of Bays Four Corp., a genome data-analysis firm headquartered in La Jolla.

Judge Leo Valentine Jr. ruled that enough evidence was presented for Petersen to stand trial on three counts of premeditated attempted murder and charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and first-degree burglary, along with a misdemeanor charge of displaying a weapon in a menacing manner.

A status conference was set for June 13 and trial for Sept. 15.

Petersen could face 96 years to life in prison if convicted.

