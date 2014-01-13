Motorist crashes into power pole in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - An investigation was under way Monday into whether alcohol played a role in a crash in Lemon Grove in which a motorist slammed his pickup into a power pole, knocking out electricity to nearby residences and traffic intersections.
The crash in the 7300 block of Canton Drive was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. James Blanton.
The driver fled the scene on foot following the crash but was later identified by his vehicle registration information, Blanton said in a statement.
"Deputies contacted the registered owner at his Department of Motor Vehicles-listed address," Blanton said. "(He) had minor injuries consistent with recently being in a traffic accident."
Paramedics took the man from his residence to a local hospital.
"There is evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the vehicle collision, and traffic deputies are continuing their investigation," Blanton said.
