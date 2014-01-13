Pedestrian struck by car in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was struck by a car and seriously injured in Barrio Logan early Monday, police said.

The man was struck in the area of South 30th and Main streets shortly before 6 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher.

He was bleeding from the head and paramedics took him to a hospital, Lasher said, noting that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.