Pedestrian struck by car in Barrio Logan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian struck by car in Barrio Logan

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was struck by a car and seriously injured in Barrio Logan early Monday, police said.

The man was struck in the area of South 30th and Main streets shortly before 6 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher.

He was bleeding from the head and paramedics took him to a hospital, Lasher said, noting that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.