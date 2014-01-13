California pastor arrested on suspicion of arson

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California pastor has been arrested on suspicion of arson in a fire at a home that authorities say was sparked by a Molotov cocktail.

The Reporter of Vacaville reports (http://bit.ly/1dqg07h) 39-year-old Mark Lewis, pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vacaville, was being held at the Solano County Jail on suspicion of arson on an inhabited dwelling, conspiracy and stalking. He was arrested Friday, a day after the attack.

Three other people also were arrested in the alleged firebombing. Six people were sleeping inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

A motive was unclear, although police say one of the occupants of the home had a restraining order against Lewis.

It also was unclear whether Lewis had an attorney. A phone listing for the church was disconnected.

Information from: The Reporter, http://www.thereporter.com

