Snow conditions at Big Bear

(CBS 8) - Natasha Stenbock, Nichelle Medina, and Alicia Summers "braved" temperatures in the mid 50's to ski and board the 1 - 2 foot base of snow at Big Bear.
Snow-making allows the resort to survive this very dry and warm January.
Here are Natasha's tips for warm weather skiing:
By the way, it's learn to ski and snowboard month at Big Bear. Nichelle learned how to ski in two hours with a lesson. That says a lot about her skills and the quality of instruction.
No snow in the forecast through this weekend. Don't forget to wax like crazy!
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.