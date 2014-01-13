Snow conditions at Big Bear

(CBS 8) - Natasha Stenbock, Nichelle Medina, and Alicia Summers "braved" temperatures in the mid 50's to ski and board the 1 - 2 foot base of snow at Big Bear.

Snow-making allows the resort to survive this very dry and warm January.

Here are Natasha's tips for warm weather skiing:

Get on the chairlift as soon as the mountain opens.

Find the lifts that take you to the top first.

Time and elevation will be on your side.

If you're a skier, Snow Summit may be more your style if you're looking for wide open runs.

Dress in layers, put your lift ticket on your pants and be prepared to ditch your jacket by midday.

By the way, it's learn to ski and snowboard month at Big Bear. Nichelle learned how to ski in two hours with a lesson. That says a lot about her skills and the quality of instruction.

No snow in the forecast through this weekend. Don't forget to wax like crazy!