Titans hire Ken Whisenhunt as their new coach

Titans hire Ken Whisenhunt as their new coach

(AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have wrapped up their coaching search by hiring San Diego offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt as their new head coach.

Titans president and CEO Tommy Smith called the hiring a big day in announcing the hiring Monday.

Smith says he looks forward to seeing Whisenhunt's vision of building the Titans into a consistent winner a reality.

Smith says Whisenhunt has a history of building successful offenses and noted the coach took Arizona to a Super Bowl.

Whisenhunt will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The Titans flew to San Diego on Friday and interviewed Whisenhunt, who started his coaching career in Nashville at Vanderbilt. He was the fourth person interviewed by the Titans, who fired Mike Munchak on Jan. 4.

