Judge orders sexual predator released to Jacumba

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sexually violent predator who has spent 20 years in custody will be released to a home near Jacumba Hot Springs.

A judge ruled Monday that 39-year-old Mikel Marshall can live in the East County community under constant supervision and GPS tracking. The house is located on Desert Rose Ranch Road.

Marshall was convicted in the 1990s of molesting four boys.

Neighbors expressed concerns for the safety of children in the area. But Judge Howard Store said there is no indication Marshall will be a danger and ordered him released by February 10.