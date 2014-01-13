Groundbreaking on Barrio Logan gateway sign

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Construction got underway Monday for an 80-foot-wide community sign that will welcome people to Barrio Logan the same way similar signs do in the Gaslamp Quarter and Hillcrest.

The sign will hang across Cesar Chavez Parkway, between Main Street and Newton Avenue, according to the Port of San Diego.

The design -- it will be yellow and orange, and contain Aztec and Mayan creation symbols, including a pyramid, an ear of corn and a fish -- came from a mixture of residents, area business owners and artists.

The port said the gateway sign, which will hang 23 feet above the road, should help divert truck traffic from Cesar Chavez Parkway, making the area safer for pedestrians.

"In the tradition of Chicano Park and its iconic murals, this piece will be the Barrio Logan community's newest architectural and cultural landmark," said Bob Nelson, the incoming chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. "This design is of the community, by the community, and for the community."

The sign, which cost about $300,000, is part of a larger effort to revitalize and beautify the once-neglected area south of downtown and the port's $1.55 million initiative to improve transportation in the area.

According to the port, the transportation project will help ease the movement of goods to and from the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal. Port officials hope that leads to safer streets and improved air quality.