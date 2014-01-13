Project Pie: Home of the flying pies

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Start with round mound of fresh dough flattened for consistency in a tortilla press, and then let your imagination be your guide at Project Pie.

This industrial-tinged shop gives new meaning the words "Have it your way."

"You get your own pizza. It's individual, so you get to choose what you want," Brian Mills said.

Project Pie offers 26 different toppings, from cheese and pepperoni, to caramelized onions and bananas. Even though they all start out the same, the options are limitless.

"You can pick any of our signature pizzas, predesigned. But when you go down the line, you can add or subtract whatever you want to do with it. Or can just build your own. It's all the same price," Brian said.

Your creation is then placed in an 800-degree oven for two minutes.

"That's a stone oven, it creates such a great heat. It gives a crust, very crisp," Brian said.

An 11-inch thin-crust pizza with as many toppings as you can pile on is also thinly priced.

"A typical pie is $7.75," Brian said.

One of the most popular items on the menu at Project Pie is the pizza salad. Imagine taking a crust and dragging it through garden, a pizza that's actually good for you.

In San Diego, there are Project Pies in Chula Vista and in Hillcrest, with one on the way in Eastlake and coming soon to a neighborhood near you.

"We're going to grow rapidly. Our goal is to have 20 stores in San Diego as soon as possible," Brian said.

Customers become designers, builders and consumers. The staff at Project Pie is just here to pile it on.

Project Pie

555 Broadway, Suite 140

Chula Vista, CA 91910

(619) 621-2979



Some of the footage in this video report was shot using a GoPro camera.

