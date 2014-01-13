Garage fire displaces family of five - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Garage fire displaces family of five

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire in Bay Terraces has left a family without a home Monday.

One person was in the house at the time. She escaped safely after being alerted to the fire by a neighbor who saw heavy smoke coming from the closed garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage, but the home is not livable right now.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of five with accommodations.

