Historic 1920s bungalow moving to Santee

SANTEE (CBS 8) - A piece of San Diego history is getting ready to make a big move.

A 1920s Spanish bungalow is currently located in the 3000 block of Carleton Street in Roseville near Point Loma.

Starting late Tuesday evening, it will be transported to an empty lot in Santee.

Developers chose to move the home rather than demolish it, and will be building four new homes in its place.

It is all part of an attempt to preserve San Diego heritage and raise awareness for eco-friendly real estate preservation efforts across the county.