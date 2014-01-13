Early voting underway in San Diego mayoral election

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Early voting for the Feb. 11 San Diego mayoral election and on a ballot measure in Solana Beach got underway Monday.

The county Registrar of Voters office also announced that 341,000 mail ballots were sent out Monday and should start arriving in mail boxes beginning Tuesday.

Voters in the city of San Diego will choose between Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer to finish the nearly three years left in the term of Bob Filner, who stepped down as mayor Aug. 30.

"If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, vote it and send it back in right away," said Registrar Michael Vu. "The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. Feb. 11."

Registered voters can request a mail ballot up to Feb. 4.

The registrar's office is also open for walk-ins on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its new location in the County Operations Center at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa, down the road from the old place at Ruffin Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The office will be open until 8 p.m. on election night.

Voters in Solana Beach will decide on Proposition B, which would allow special use permits to be issued for the Fletcher Cove Community Center.

The registrar's office is still looking for poll workers, especially people who are bilingual. More information is available by calling (858) 565-5800, or online at sdvote.com.