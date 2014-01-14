Friends remember woman who died in cliff fall

Authorities released the name Monday of a 25-year-old Northern California woman who fell to her death at Sunset Cliffs during a family visit.

Authorities released the name Monday of a 25-year-old Northern California woman who fell to her death at Sunset Cliffs during a family visit.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - At the edge of Sunset Cliffs at Ladera Avenue there is a bouquet of white flowers and Birds of Paradise wrapped in ribbon with a handwritten message, 'rest in peace'.

San Diego police say 25-year-old Anna Bachman died when she lost her balance while taking a picture at Sunset Cliffs near Ladera Avenue Sunday night.

Her sister witnessed the accident. Anna was known to put others before herself especially during her volunteer work at AmeriCorps for Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.

The President of the organization e-mailed CBS News 8 this statement:

"Anna Bachman was a superstar among AmeriCorps members. She worked with Habitat for two years, 2010-2012, helping families reach their goal of homeownership through Habitat's program, and leading our neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Bay Point community. Anna's love for people was evidenced daily by her tireless efforts to work with others to improve their lives and community. Her gregarious energy, sense of humor, and positive attitude were infectious to all those who were lucky enough to work with her. Anna never met a challenge that she could not overcome. She left Habitat to pursue a master's degree in urban planning at the University of Illinois Chicago. The Habitat community is shocked and devastated by her loss. Anna is a rare gem who was taken far too soon."

Police say Anna was visiting her sister Gail who lives in Ocean Beach. Colleagues say the sisters are from Cotati in Sonoma County near Santa Rosa.

Anna graduated from Cal Berkeley and was pursuing graduate work at the University of Illinois at Chicago concentrating on Urban Planning and Public Policy.

A week before she flew to San Diego to visit her sister, she commented on a photo of them posted by Gail that read, "So excited! Especially to get some sun on that pale face."

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Signs warning people about the unstable cliffs line the Sunset Cliff coastline.

Classes were scheduled to resume on Monday in Chicago. Anna would have turned 26 on January 16.