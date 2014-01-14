Former nurse accused of elder abuse arrested in Canada

VANCOUVER (AP) - A former male nurse from California has been arrested in Vancouver by Canada Border Services Agency staff after a tip from U.S. marshals.

Russel Torralba is wanted in the state for elder neglect by a caregiver and engaging in a wilful and lewd act upon a dependent person.

U.S. prosecutors alleged last month that Torralba and co-accused Alfredo Ruiz were caught on video performing sex acts involving a 98-year-old female stroke patient.

American authorities contacted CBSA with a tip that Torralba was in Vancouver and he was found by enforcement officers working illegally, caring for a disabled child.

The child was then taken into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development after it learned of Torralba's history.

Yvette-Monique Gray, the director of CBSA's enforcement division, says Canada won't be a safe haven for those who commit crimes and the agency is working to ensure the man will face his charges.