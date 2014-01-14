4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 43-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a three-vehicle crash in Mission Valley that injured four other people, including a pregnant woman, police said.

The crash in the 2400 block of Hotel Circle South was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The man was driving a Ford F150 westbound when the pickup drifted across the roadway and struck a Nissan Versa head-on, he said in a statement. A Volvo then sideswiped the Ford.

A 46-year-old man behind the wheel of the Versa suffered a laceration to his hand and two passengers in his vehicle were also injured, Delimitros said, adding the passengers were a 50-year-old man who suffered fractures to his spine, leg and arm, and a 41-year-old pregnant woman who suffered broken ribs and fractured spine.

The Volvo was driven by a 54-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries, Delimitros said.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony drunken driving.