Speeding driver killed in fiery crash in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 19-year-old man apparently testing the performance limits of his car died early Tuesday in a fiery crash near Shadowridge Plaza shopping center.

The northbound 1998 Chevrolet Camaro hit a curb in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue in Vista at high speed about 1:30 a.m., then rolled over, struck an electrical box, smashed into a concrete signpost and burst into flames, sheriff's Sgt. Joel Wigand said.

Firefighters discovered the body of the driver while extinguishing the blaze, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. The Vista resident's name was withheld pending family notification.

A man who approached investigators at the accident scene reported that the driver had told him he "wanted to see what his car could do and asked (him) to follow him in case anything happened," the sergeant said.

The witness said he tried to tail his friend in another vehicle but lost sight of the Camaro briefly, then came upon the crash scene to find it wrecked and fully engulfed in fire.