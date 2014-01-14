Coleman laid to rest with full military honors - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coleman laid to rest with full military honors

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Jerry Coleman has been laid to rest after services that included an F-18 flyover in the missing-man formation and a 21-gun salute.

Coleman died Jan. 5 at 89. He spent more than four decades with the Padres as a broadcaster, and managed the team in 1980. He won four World Series titles as a player with the New York Yankees and interrupted his pro career to fly as a Marine Corps pilot in World War II and Korea. Coleman flew 120 missions combined in the two wars.

A funeral mass was held at MCAS Miramar Chapel followed by interment at Miramar National Cemetery with full military honors.

A public memorial service will be held Saturday at Petco Park.

