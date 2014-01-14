Man shot in City Heights alley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man shot in City Heights alley



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in an alley in the City Heights area early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting in the 3500 block of 36th Street was reported at 4:32 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear because the victim was being uncooperative, he said.

