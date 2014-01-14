Search for two masked men in home invasion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two masked men forced their way into a home in Otay Mesa West early Tuesday but were apparently scared off when a woman in the home screamed and left empty-handed, police said.

The home invasion and attempted robbery in the 3900 block of Glading Drive was reported at 4:31 a.m., according to San Diego police.

A man and his mother were home at the time of the incident, police said, noting neither was hurt, though one of the suspects fired off at least one round from a gun into the residence.

The suspects, who entered the home by kicking in the front door, were last seen fleeing in a small vehicle.