Red Flag Warning in effect until Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - A red flag warning is in effect -- now fire patrol rangers will be posted in our local mountains 24 hours a day.

Typically this time of year rangers work only in the daytime, but this winter is warmer and dryer than usual. Fire engines and firefighters are on standby in case a fire breaks out.

"We're used to having that break and seeing a winter where we get the rain and precipitation... and we could potentially roll into a critical fire season," firefighters said.

Wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour will buffet the inland valleys and mountains of San Diego County Tuesday, meteorologists said.

In addition to the strong Santa Ana winds, warm and dry conditions have heightened the chance of wildfire in the county, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning issued by the agency on Monday remained in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday. A red flag warning is the weather service's most serious fire-related warning.

The inland valleys and mountains will also see sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph out of the northeast and a low daytime humidity of around 5 percent Tuesday, an NWS advisory said.

The agency also issued a high wind warning for the valleys and mountains until noon Wednesday. A high wind warning is issued when hazardous winds capable of causing property damage are occurring or expected.

"The winds will make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles," an NWS advisory said. "Watch for broken tree limbs and debris on roadways."

Neither warning extended to coastal areas or the county's deserts.