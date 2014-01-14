Missing Santee woman last seen in November - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SANTEE (CBS 8) - Authorities are still looking for a Santee woman missing since November.

Ann Marie Ackerman, 37, was last seen in her Santee apartment. Her family reported her missing in late December.

Ackerman is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and a mole on her right cheek. She's known to frequent the East County and Imperial Beach areas.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Santee sheriff's station.

