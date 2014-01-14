Gloria to deliver State of the City address Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Interim San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who will deliver the annual State of the City address Wednesday, is expected to touch on achievements in the months following the resignation of his embattled predecessor.

The speech is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Balboa Theatre at Horton Plaza, with a reception to follow at the US Grant Hotel.

Gloria took over as interim mayor on Aug. 30 after Bob Filner -- beset by allegations of sexual harassment and misuse of city funds -- stepped down. Gloria has been lauded for his performance in office by his City Council colleagues and local political observers.

According to the mayor's office, Gloria will highlight "achievements made through working together with the City Council" in recent months and provide his vision for creating a great city in the future.

Since Gloria became the city's "iMayor," the city has restored funding to the agency that promotes San Diego as a tourist destination, required contractors on major civic projects to pay a prevailing wage, started work on environmental improvements such as getting rid of plastic shopping bags and reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfills, and opened a new central library.

For the future, he will issue a call for action on homelessness, climate change plans, increase infrastructure funding and proposals to increase the minimum wage.