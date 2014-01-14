Hearing delayed for woman accused in fatal accident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hearing delayed for woman accused in fatal accident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The preliminary hearing for a woman accused of killing a firefighter has been delayed.

Police say 21-year-old Natasia Wood hit and killed Darin Steffey last October in the East County.

Woods is facing felony manslaughter with gross negligence charges. We're told she wasn't drunk but admitted to speeding.

Steffey served in the Air Force and was a U.S. Forest Service firefighter.

 

