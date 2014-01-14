SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a decision many new parents don't quite know when to make, and putting it off could have consequences down the line.

We're talking about when to bring your child in for their first dental visit, and the connection good dental health has to good overall health in your child's later years.

Issues like these, as well as the impact dental care has on your child's education are the reasons behind National Children's Dental Health Month this February.

In this video segment, Dr. Rea Middleton, who has a practice in La Jolla, joins us to discuss these issues and help parents make the right decisions.

