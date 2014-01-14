Police: False report leads to response in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A phony emergency call reporting a supposed armed hostage situation at a Kearny Mesa office building Tuesday afternoon prompted a heavy but short-lived law enforcement response in the busy area.

An unidentified man phoned a non-emergency sheriff's department number shortly before 2 p.m. and claimed that a person who had worked at the complex in the 9400 block of Balboa Avenue before being fired was threatening workers with a gun and holding them captive, according to San Diego police.

Dozens of officers descended on the building -- which houses a district attorney's office, among other government facilities -- and began working their way through it in search of any suspicious circumstances.

Within about 15 minutes, the personnel had determined that the call was a hoax, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

The person who phoned in the bogus report left no name or call-back number, the lieutenant said.