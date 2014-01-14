Padres to hold open tryouts for new PA announcer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres announced Tuesday they'll host open tryouts for their vacant public address announcer position.

The casting call will be held Jan. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. at Petco Park. The Padres said applicants should plan on spending most of the day at the stadium, especially if a lot of hopefuls show up.

Those chosen as semi-finalists will be interviewed, and the finalists will get to showcase their skills at the annual Padres FanFest, which is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Fans will choose the top three by casting votes online.

The winner will be selected in March and be required to work every home game on the schedule, according to the team.

The Padres did not say why Frank Anthony, the team's PA announcer since Petco Park opened in 2004, is being replaced.