Bobcat sighting at Westview High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bobcat made an appearance on the grounds of Westview High School Tuesday, prompting police and state wildlife personnel to search the campus and surrounding open areas as a precaution.
A school employee reported the sighting at the Torrey Highlands campus shortly before 10 a.m., saying staffers had chased away the lynx upon spotting it near a student swimming pool, SDPD Detective Gary Hassen said.
Patrol officers checked out the area and called in the California Department of Fish and Game. There were no reports of anyone being threatened by the wild feline, Hassen said.
It was the second time in just over two months that a non-aggressive bobcat wandered onto the Camino del Sur campus. On the afternoon of Nov. 11, one was spotted in a tree there, minding its own business, according to police.
