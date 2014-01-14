Council declares Tuesday "The Casbah Day" in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council declared Tuesday to be "The Casbah Day" in San Diego in recognition of the gritty alternative rock and punk music club's 25th anniversary.

The establishment at 2501 Kettner Blvd. was started in 1989 with a capacity of 75 people and has hosted such musical acts as Nirvana, the Smashing Pumpkins, The Damned and Social Distortion.

"The Casbah has been a regional institution enriching arts and culture throughout San Diego by creating a space that both attracts exciting and emerging acts from all around the world, but also cultivates local talent," said Interim Mayor Todd Gloria, who has attended shows there in the past.

He said the club, which now has a capacity for 200, has been run by people who "live and breathe music." Special concerts to celebrate the silver anniversary are scheduled throughout this month.

"I know that the Casbah makes San Diego a much cooler city, which is what we're all striving for," the mayor said.

Club co-founder Tim Mays thanked the City Council and urged it to continue supporting local arts programs, especially those operated by small businesses.