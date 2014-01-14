Feather Acres: Solana Beach hidden gem

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8) - Perched of the southern rim of Solana Beach, Ted and Vicki Van Arsdale preserve a lifestyle at Feather Acres farm and nursery.

"The nursery, the plants, the flowers, Vicki and Kate's expertise, that pretty much pays all the bills and stuff. As far as the animals, they are just our pets," Ted said.

Pets they don't mind sharing with the fortunate folks who wander up the hill to find them.

"We'll take them in, let them grab some eggs out of the chicken coop. We give them pony rides on Wednesday and Saturdays and Sundays," Ted said.

The grounds are fertile with flora and fauna.

Feather Acres is home to hand-raised goats and horses, and the farm mascot, Sugar.

"Sugar is 20 now," Ted said. "She's a little charmer with the kids."

The latest arrival, a Julian transplant, is Chip the steer and if you get the urge to "cowboy up," Sandy is willing to let you hop aboard.

The nursery at Feather Acres is Vicki's bailiwick.

"Today we've evolved to retailing orchids and other flowering plants. We do a lot of custom floral design and things like that," Vicki said. "And then seasonally we do change. We're coming into hydrangea time."

"We are quite fortunate to be able to live like this and still make a living at it," she said.

For the Van Arsdales, it is Paradise Shared.

"Not a lot of people in this area have this kind of environment to enjoy," Ted said.

Unique in its location, Feather Acres farm and nursery is a preservation destination.