Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for teens' shooting deaths

VISTA (CNS) - A man who took part in the gang-related shooting deaths of two teenagers in Libby Lake Park in Oceanside was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in state prison.
Justin Holiday Gibson, 21, pleaded guilty two months ago to voluntary manslaughter for the May 3, 2011, deaths of 14-year-old Sandra Salgado and 16-year-old Fernando Solano. He also admitted gang allegations and being vicariously armed with a firearm.
Kenneth Dwight Hamilton, 36, was also supposed to be sentenced today on the same counts, but Judge Carlos Armour appointed a new lawyer for him. Hamilton will ask that his pleas be withdrawn at a hearing Jan. 21.
Oceanside police found the victims' bodies at the Calle Montecito Street park about 10:30 p.m., while responding to reports of gunfire in the area.
The teens, who relatives said were boyfriend and girlfriend, had no gang ties but were in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to police.
The prosecution said Gibson and Hamilton -- members of a predominately black street gang -- went to the park in rival Hispanic gang territory with 21-year-old AL'C Bejaran the night of the shootings.
Police said Hamilton later confessed he, Gibson and Bejaran were smoking marijuana when Bejaran spotted the victims on a hillside and shot them. Bejaran's then-girlfriend testified that he wanted revenge for an attack on Hamilton days earlier.
Bejaran pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and admitted a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A fourth gang member, Tyrone Blackmon, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to four years in prison.
School shootings, for good reason, make news. Most make national news. Some even make international news.
The Fred Hall Show is dubbed The Ultimate Outdoor Experience, featuring the hottest trends in outdoor recreation. Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, scuba diving and international travel with over 700 exhibits and interactive displays at Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Poppy is an energetic Cairn Terrier Mix looking for a new home. This bouncy girl originally came to San Diego Humane as a stray after a concerned citizen reported a dog with an injured leg.
Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own.
The liquidation of Toys R Us is adding to the clutter of “Store Closing” signs as department stores, mall chains and other retailers close poorly performing locations.
Spring has arrived and it's time to get out and enjoy the season in San Diego. Mom and lifestyle blogger, Sugar Jones stopped by Morning Extra to talk about where to find wild flowers, baby animals, tea parties and other special springtime places and events. Get details on some of Sugar's springtime suggestions.
Spring has arrived and it's time to get out and enjoy the season in San Diego. Mom and lifestyle blogger, Sugar Jones stopped by Morning Extra to talk about where to find wild flowers, baby animals, tea parties and other special springtime places and events. Get details on some of Sugar's springtime suggestions.
The Kia Classic is back for the 9th year; this is the 6th year the tournament will be played at Aviara Golf Club.
For the fourth straight year, SeaWorld launches into California inspired tapas-sized flavors that allow food connoisseurs to taste life to the fullest.
Young people are making a huge difference in our community. Kids4Community founder Kenan Pala, 14, is putting together, with a group of teen volunteers, the Bright Futures 5K.
Get your kids in the kitchen with you! Cafe 21 will host a kids’ cooking and craft class Thursday, March 22nd to celebrate Easter and spring.