Manhunt after woman attacked in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman in broad daylight in Balboa Park.



A man jumped a woman from behind on a pedestrian trail in Balboa Park Tuesday, threw her to the ground and got on top of her, then fled moments later when a married couple happened by.

The husband made an emergency call about 1:30 p.m. to report that he and his wife had just interrupted the assault near Balboa Drive and Quince Street, according to San Diego police.

The victim, who suffered no serious injuries in the attack, described the assailant as a clean-shaven black man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a medium build and short, slightly thinning hair. He was dressed in dark-green cargo pants with green plaid boxers protruding from the waist, a white T-shirt and light-colored loafer-style shoes.

"Balboa Park's relatively safe and it is unusual at that time of the day, so it is a concern to us that this female was attacked... we're not sure what the movite was at this time, but our investigation's continuing," SDPD Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Police were seen Wednesday walking around the area of the attack. Authorities also said this serves as a reminder to always try to walk with another person, even during the daytime.

