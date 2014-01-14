Driver jailed in triple-fatality freeway wreck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man who allegedly was drunk when he got behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed off a Clairemont-area freeway interchange last week, killing three of five passengers, was jailed Tuesday following his release from a hospital.

William Daniel Cady of San Diego was booked on suspicion of DUI and three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the Friday night crash on the connector from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound State Route 52.

Shortly after 11 that night, Cady lost control of the 2000 Cadillac Escalade on the ramp, causing it to veer off the roadway and overturn, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three other vehicles following the SUV then crashed, as well.

Four of the men riding in the Escalade were hurled out as it rolled side-to-side several times on a dirt embankment, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. Two of them -- Taylor Bednarski, 29, and Shon Gilliam, 23, both of San Diego -- died at the scene.

A third passenger, 35-year-old Jeffery Becker of Kern County, succumbed to his injuries inside the crumpled vehicle. He was the only occupant of the SUV wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Medics took Cady and the surviving ejected passengers -- San Diego men ages 23 and 25, whose names were not released -- to hospitals for treatment of serious trauma. Two other motorists involved in the chain-reaction accidents were treated for minor injuries.

Cady was being held in San Diego Central Jail on $130,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.