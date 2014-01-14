Driver jailed in triple-fatality freeway wreck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man who allegedly was drunk when he got behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed off a Clairemont-area freeway interchange last week, killing three of five passengers, was jailed Tuesday following his release from a hospital.
William Daniel Cady of San Diego was booked on suspicion of DUI and three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the Friday night crash on the connector from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound State Route 52.
Shortly after 11 that night, Cady lost control of the 2000 Cadillac Escalade on the ramp, causing it to veer off the roadway and overturn, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three other vehicles following the SUV then crashed, as well.
Four of the men riding in the Escalade were hurled out as it rolled side-to-side several times on a dirt embankment, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. Two of them -- Taylor Bednarski, 29, and Shon Gilliam, 23, both of San Diego -- died at the scene.
A third passenger, 35-year-old Jeffery Becker of Kern County, succumbed to his injuries inside the crumpled vehicle. He was the only occupant of the SUV wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
Medics took Cady and the surviving ejected passengers -- San Diego men ages 23 and 25, whose names were not released -- to hospitals for treatment of serious trauma. Two other motorists involved in the chain-reaction accidents were treated for minor injuries.
Cady was being held in San Diego Central Jail on $130,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
All lanes reopened Sunday on eastbound Interstate 8 after a three-vehicle crash caused several lanes of the interstate to shut down, according to California Highway Patrol.
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.