Man pretending to be salesman is really a thief

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Ysidro woman is hoping you can help catch the bold crook who swiped a package right off her porch. She has video of him walking right up to her house like a salesman.

The surveillance camera captured a heavyset, bespectacled man sauntering up to the home and apparently walking off with a package -- not his own -- underneath his arm.

"I was upset because I felt violated. Because it's my property -- nobody should be taking my property," homeowner Tessie told CBS News 8.

Tessie, who asked we not show her face, said she knew via email that UPS had delivered her expected package -- a $130 pair of Nike Air Jordans -- shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

But it wasn't there when she returned home from work at around 4:20 p.m.

"I said, 'Where's the package?? It's not here,'" Tessie said.

The home surveillance security system she had set up a year ago paid off, capturing a light-colored Toyota pick-up parking out in front of her house. The heavyset man with dark hair and a clipboard in hand casually walks up to the door.

"And he leaves with my package," she said.

The video shows the man putting it in the back of the truck. He then gets into the passenger seat and is driven off by someone else.

"it doesn't matter if it's cheap or expensive stuff. Nothing should be taken from your property," Tessie said.

She wants her property back, and this apparent thief to be caught and punished.

"He messed with the wrong person," she said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.