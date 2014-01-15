Crews repair gas leak in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (CBS 8) - A gas line ruptured on Mira Mesa middle school campus late Tuesday night, forcing the shut down of nearby roads and sent emergency crews scrambling to contain the leak.

Traffic is flowing again Wednesday morning after being closed for several hours through the night.

The leak was detected just before 10p.m. in the 10500-block of Black Mountain Road at Wagenheim Middle School. San Diego Police temporarily blocked all lanes of the road, from Gold Coast Drive to Hillery Drive.

SDG&E crews rushed to the scene to examine the size of the leak and stop the flow of gas. According to firefighters the plume of gas had a radius of about 20 feet, but did not threaten any nearby buildings.

The ruptured line was also in the vicinity of nearby Walker Elementary School and Miramar College.

Investigators say construction crews on campus hit the line with a backhoe. Firefighters say the line should be repaired by SDG&E before school starts on Wednesday. Firefighters say campus officials arrived around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to do a safety sweep before opening the area.