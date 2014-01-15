Vigil for El Cajon motorcycle rider killed in crash

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A community rallied around the family of a biker who was killed last weekend in El Cajon.

Investigators say 32-year-old Christopher Thomas Reyes was ejected from his motorcycle when he collided with a PT Cruiser on Washington Avenue and Van Houten in El Cajon Sunday morning.

Police say the accident happened around 6 a.m. when Reyes was heading westbound on Washington Avenue and the driver of the PT Cruiser was heading eastbound on Washington Avenue and the passenger vehicle tried to turn north onto Van Houten.

Tuesday night, a vigil with more than 100 people gathered at the intersection to share the life of a man who was a brother, son, father and husband.

"My husband is looking down right now with that big smile on his face," said Reyes' wife Christina.

Family say Reyes worked as an engineer for Navy contractor PCE who worked on ships. He was a father of four children and a beloved brother.

"It's going to be hard for me to get over but I have to watch for his kids and my kids," said Lamar Reyes.

Police are investigating what caused the accident and do not suspect alcohol but are investigating if the driver was distracted.

Reyes did not belong to a motorcycle group but riders came in packs for the vigil to pay respects.

His associate pastor at Calvary Chapel in Santee says there's a message for everyone to learn from Reyes' life lost too soon.

"It gives us an opportunity to step up and come and support the family and do we what we need to do as a family to support them," said Daniel Foley.

A fundraiser at the El Cajon Harley Davidson at 621 El Cajon Boulevard is scheduled for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Reyes family.

Neighbors who heard the impact tell CBS News 8 there was a child seen in the PT Cruiser.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.