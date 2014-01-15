Man pleads guilty to slashing acquaintance with box cutter

EL CAJON (CNS) - A La Mesa man who slashed an acquaintance with a box cutter pleaded guilty Wednesday to an assault charge.

Troy Edward Perott, 47, admitted his guilt at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing before El Cajon Judge Daniel Goldstein.

Police said Perott cut a 31-year-old man twice in the upper body and once in the neck around 6 p.m. Dec. 29 in a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Schoolridge Lane and Normal Avenue. The wounds were not life-threatening, and the motive for the attack was unclear.

Perott surrendered to police about three hours after the incident.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 25.