Red flag warning extended through Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures threatened to fuel a wildfire throughout much of San Diego County for the fifth consecutive day Friday.

"High pressure aloft along the west coast will keep very dry and warm conditions across Southern California through this weekend, with daytime humidity values in the single digits," according to the National Weather Service.

There was a brief lull in the winds Thursday afternoon but speeds increased again Thursday evening and early Friday, prompting the NWS to extend a red flag warning for the inland valleys and mountain areas until 6 p.m. Friday.

The warning, first issued Monday, was originally set to expire Wednesday and then later, extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. It signals a heightened risk of wildfire and is the agency's most serious fire-related weather warning.

This week's red flag warning did not extent to coastal areas or the deserts.

Friday's forecast for the inland valleys and mountain areas called for sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 mph.

The low daytime humidity was expected to be around 5 percent.