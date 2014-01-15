Spring Valley apartment fire caused by candle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spring Valley apartment fire caused by candle

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young child moved a lit candle to an unsafe location, sparking an apartment fire in Spring Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

The noninjury fire at 9034 Kenwood Drive erupted shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Julio Sandoval.

The fire started in a top floor back bedroom of a two-story apartment unit, the sergeant said in a statement.

A damage estimate was pending.

Deputies helped evacuate residents while firefighters put out the blaze, Sandoval said, noting the American Red Cross was called to assist affected residents.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.