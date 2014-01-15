Spring Valley apartment fire caused by candle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young child moved a lit candle to an unsafe location, sparking an apartment fire in Spring Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

The noninjury fire at 9034 Kenwood Drive erupted shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Julio Sandoval.

The fire started in a top floor back bedroom of a two-story apartment unit, the sergeant said in a statement.

A damage estimate was pending.

Deputies helped evacuate residents while firefighters put out the blaze, Sandoval said, noting the American Red Cross was called to assist affected residents.