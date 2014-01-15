Trial set for Michigan man who shot woman on porch

FILE - In this Dec 18, 2013, file photo, Theodore Wafer, left, listens to his attorneys while appearing at his preliminary examination before District Court Judge David Turfe in Dearborn Heights, Mich.

DETROIT (AP) — A June trial is scheduled for a Detroit-area man charged with second-degree murder after shooting a young woman on his porch.

Theodore Wafer was arraigned Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court about a month after a judge in another court found probable cause to send him to trial. A not guilty plea was entered. His trial is scheduled June 2 and Judge Qiana Lillard expects it to take two weeks.

Wafer shot and killed 19-year-old Renisha McBride through his screen door before dawn Nov. 2. He says he feared for his safety at his Dearborn Heights home.

Earlier McBride had smashed her car into a parked car about a half-mile away in Detroit. Witnesses say she was injured but walked away. Her autopsy revealed a very high blood-alcohol level.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.