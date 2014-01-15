Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist in a lowered white Honda Civic sped away after striking and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Mira Mesa early Wednesday, police said.

The 33-year-old biker was struck on eastbound Mercy Road at the Interstate 15 overpass around 6 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick.

The motorist struck the victim after running a red light right, Battrick said in a statement.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital to treat a broken right leg and a minor head injury, he said.

The Honda was last seen heading north onto I-15. Battrick said it had roof rack and is missing the driver's front side mirror.